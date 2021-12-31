Marjorie Farmer
Marjorie Andrews Farmer, 88 of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond. Born in Milford, she was a past Worthy Matron of the Caroline chapter Order of Eastern Star, an avid golfer and the official "sports mom" for whatever sport her sons played. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton G. "Billy" Farmer, her parents, Everette and Beatrice Andrews and her infant sister, Mildred Andrews. Survivors include her sons, M. G. "Bill" Farmer (Lynn) and Kent Farmer (Sharon); her brother, Billy Andrews (Terry); her grandchildren, Neal Farmer, J. Kyle Farmer (Jennifer), M. G. "Billy" Farmer III and Jonathan Farmer; her great grandchildren, Camden, Caroline, Ellie, Jillian, Hollis and Samantha and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including Kenneth Taylor, who was raised as a brother and her special cousin Judi Hardin. Her honorary pallbearers will be her neighborhood kids, that she thought so much of: Rayleigh, Blakey, Stone, Tommy, Ema, Mason, Henry, Nick and Leah. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 2nd at 2:00pm in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home, with burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. The funeral will be livestreamed on www.storkefuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milford Presbyterian Church.
The funeral will be livestreamed https://storkefuneralhome.upgrade.livecontrol.tv/27314
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 31, 2021.