The Free Lance - Star
Marjorie Marge Higgins
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Oxon Hill High School
Marjorie Higgins

Marjorie Ann Higgins passed peacefully from this world on August 17, 2021. She was born June 7, 1941 in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1959. Marge spent her childhood in the D.C. area, as well as her young adult years, and had resided in Fredericksburg for the past twenty years. Marge was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Higgins; father, Thomas Higgins; sister, Lois Fitzpatrick; brother-in-law, Edward Fitzpatrick; brother, Robert Higgins; and sister-in-law, Sharon Higgins. Surviving are her numerous nieces and nephews of the Fitzpatrick and Higgins clans. A private burial service will be held Sept. 20 at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
