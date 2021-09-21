Marjorie Mae Sacra
Marjorie Mae Lee Sacra, age 95, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away September 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her children.
She was born in Spotsylvania County, VA the daughter of the late Harry C. and Annie M. (Yates) Lee. She retired as a teacher's aide from Anne Arundel Co. School System. She was a member of Round Oak Baptist Church and The First Baptist Church of Edgewater MD as a faithful Sunday School teacher and choir member. She also loved gardening, cooking, camping & doing crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Sacra of 47 years, 2 sisters, Katherine Thomas and Mildred Bennett and 2 grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Strother L. Sacra, Sr. (Ruth) of Luling, LA; two daughters, Emma M. Garfolo of Fredericksburg, VA and Elizabeth A. Lewnes (Keith) of Davidsonville, MD; one brother, John B. Lee, Sr. (Joan) of Glen Allen, VA; 5 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Rd, Woodford, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Round Oak Baptist Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 129 Corbin, VA 22446.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 21, 2021.