Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Andrew Perez
Mark Andrew Perez

On September 11, 2021 Mark Andrew Perez of North Chesterfield, VA went on to be with the Lord at the age of 39 years old.

Mark Andrew Perez leaves behind his mother Anne Menegalli, father Joseph Perez, stepfather Joseph Menegalli, sister, Elizabeth Menegalli, and brother Nicholas Menegalli.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Monday September 20th at 12 pm at Faith Christian Fellowship 319 Deacon Road Fredericksburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to his Go Fund Me to help with expenses at:

gofund.me/F6B1B6C7 Organized by Ryan Garica under funeral expenses.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Faith Christian Fellowship
319 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
One of the best people I´ve ever met in my life. You became like a big brother to me when I needed it the most. Im going to miss our conversation about boxing and football. I thank god everyday for knowing you.
Cliff Foster
Friend
September 20, 2021
Thinking about all the laughs and good times we shared at work. You had a heart full of gold and was an all around good guy. I'm going to miss you Rez!
Jasine Lizardi
Work
September 20, 2021
The Staff at PBCM
September 19, 2021
What a sweet young man that I had the pleasure to meet at work, kind hearted As well, you will be missed greatly, rest in internal peace
Cathy Wright-Rucker
Work
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results