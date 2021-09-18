Mark Andrew Perez
On September 11, 2021 Mark Andrew Perez of North Chesterfield, VA went on to be with the Lord at the age of 39 years old.
Mark Andrew Perez leaves behind his mother Anne Menegalli, father Joseph Perez, stepfather Joseph Menegalli, sister, Elizabeth Menegalli, and brother Nicholas Menegalli.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Monday September 20th at 12 pm at Faith Christian Fellowship 319 Deacon Road Fredericksburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to his Go Fund Me to help with expenses at:
gofund.me/F6B1B6C7 Organized by Ryan Garica under funeral expenses.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 18, 2021.