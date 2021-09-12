Mark Safferstone
On August 31, 2021, Mark Safferstone went to be with the Lord. He was born on September 3, 1948 and was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Sylvia (Graber). He was born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Niagara Falls, NY, and relocated to Miami, FL to finish high school and attend college. While raised as a Jew, in 1992 Mark accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and thereafter lived a Christian life.
Mark leaves his wife of 35 years, Sharon (Fahey), children Todd (Rachel) of New York City, Chad of Boone, NC, and Heather (Ryan) Nardontonia of Richboro, PA, as well as three beloved granddaughters, Ella and Emily Safferstone and Susanna Nardontonia. He also leaves loving family members: brother-in-law George and sister-in-law Melody (Fahey) Hagg, brother-in-law Thomas Fahey, in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mark started his career as a Miami-Dade County School teacher and guidance director during the court-ordered desegregation of the schools. He was Mercy Hospital's (Miami) Director of Education before relocating to Virginia where he worked for the HR departments of two state agencies and was an Assistant Professor at George Washington University. He then served for over 20 years as a member of the University of Mary Washington's administrative faculty.
Mark continually demonstrated a commitment to lifelong learning, capitalizing on the lessons he learned from his experiences. He was a below-average high school student and initially flunked out of college. Returning home, he completed his associate's degree and went on to complete his bachelor's and master's degrees in education at the University of Miami. He then earned his Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University's Peabody College. In his late 50s, he earned an MBA from the University of Mary Washington. Mark used his educational journey to encourage and inspire the students he mentored.
Mark learned to play the drums and golf at the age of 13, two pursuits that stuck with him throughout his life. He played the drums with his Virginia church for 15 years and continued playing after retiring to Cape Cod. And, until recently, he enjoyed Sunday afternoons at a nearby driving range.
Mark was active in his community throughout his life and many moves. He served as a volunteer with the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Stafford County Economic Development Authority, and the Rappahannock United Way. He volunteered with the Advocates for a Community College Education, an organization that provides scholarships and mentoring for students at Cape Cod Community College; he continued mentoring until shortly before his death. He was a founding member of the Cape Cod Interstitial Lung Disease Collaborative, a network for ILD patients and physicians that supports patients, families, and caregivers. He served as a volunteer reviewer with the American Library Association's Choice Reviews for Academic Libraries, authoring 65 short reviews and a professionally respected bibliographic essay on leadership.
The true joy in Mark's life came from spending time with his granddaughters when they would visit. Visits, which were never long enough, included bike riding, beach time, craft store shopping trips, super soaker squirt gun fights, watching his granddaughters chase rabbits around the yard, and eating ice cream – lots of ice cream.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat. Sept. 25 at 11 Am at Grace Church East Dennis Ma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund at the Healthwell Foundation (healthwellfoundation.org
), whose co-pay program contributed to the cost of Mark's pulmonary fibrosis medication, or to VNA Hospice (support.givetocapecodhealth.org
).
Notes of comfort may be made to Mark's family at www.chapmanfuneral.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 12, 2021.