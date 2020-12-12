Mark Steven VanDevender
Mark Steven VanDevender, 61, of Caroline County, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 with his wife by side.
Mark was born in Spotsylvania on October 3, 1959. He worked for Spotsylvania County Utilities for nearly 42 years, and at his second job for Waste Masters for 35 years. Mark enjoyed fishing and hunting with his wife and friends in Port Royal, Virginia. He enjoyed the woods around his home with his daughter, teaching her about the plants and animals that lived there, and also enjoyed gardening, especially growing pumpkins and winning blue ribbons at the Caroline County and Fredericksburg fairs. He frequently would volunteer at his daughter's school and would donate cans upon cans of food for the school's food drives, so much he needed a dolly to take them in. His laughter, sense of humor, and smile will be greatly missed by everyone.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanie; daughter Chalie; mother Texie; brother John; brothers-in-law Scott, Michael, Eric, and Tracy (Angela); aunts and uncles Nita and Don Reinhardt, Doris and Skip Shelburne, Gordon and Katherine Peek, and Joe, Jimmy, French, and Susan VanDevender; nieces and nephews, Devin, Danielle, Brandon (Stephanie), Emily (Hunter), Erica, Patrick (Maddie), Aulin (Jackie), Ethan, Madison, Joshua (Zoe), Sara, Natsuko, Lauren, Taylor, and Victoria; along with 18 great-nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor "Eddie; brother Victor Jr.; parents-in-law Norma Jean and Larry George; and sister-in-law Hiroko.
A Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center, Massey Cancer Center VCU or a charity of your choice
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2020.