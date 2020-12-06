Marlott Miller
"Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man."
Marlott Miller, 75, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Erlangen, Germany, she moved to the United States with her husband, Merritt, bringing her son, Robert Merkel. Later her mother Helgard Merkel, "Oma" joined them to live out her life.
Marlott had a long career at Giant Food Park and Shop and culminated her employment in 2010 at the White Oak Giant Food. She was known for remembering the patrons and their families at the grocery stores and enjoyed conversing with them over the years.
From a North American lynx to hermit crabs, Marlott could never turn an animal away. Her other passions included gardening, yard work, and helping her neighbors. She was always there to assist in any way she could. Many thanks to her neighbors who have returned the gestures as her health declined.
Little Creek Estates has lost their guardian angel. Thank you Marlott!
Interment will take place at Quantico National Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Stafford County SPCA, 140 Andrews Chapel Rd., Stafford, VA 22554.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 6, 2020.