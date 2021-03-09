Dr. Marriott C. Johnson, Jr.
Marriott "Doc" Conard Johnson, Jr. 83, died peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Doc Johnson was born on September 21, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York, a short time before his twin sister Jane. Doc and Jane walked together to school every day until they graduated from Woodmere High School. Doc then attended Williams College and Cornell Medical School.
Doc married and brought his young family to Virginia Beach, Virginia where he served two years in the United States Navy. He fell in love with the state of Virginia and completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Virginia Medical School in Charlottesville. The family moved to Fredericksburg in 1970, where he was a partner in Fredericksburg Orthopedics. Most people cannot recall him to ever have said an unkind word. He treated all those he encountered along the way with respect and dignity. This is his legacy. Doc touched many lives practicing medicine in Fredericksburg and contributed to the community in many ways. He was the Stafford High School football team doctor for many years. Along with Patricia Smith, his nurse and confidant of 50 years, he established the first high school physicals clinic, and they ran it for almost 20 years. He sat on the board of the Virginia High School League from 1990-1998 and he volunteered at the Moss Free Clinic.
He saw the population growth of the area and that of Mary Washington Hospital before retiring in 2001. Doc Johnson was a dedicated husband and father, who could talk a good yarn. He loved to share stories of his medical expertise, his love of nature, his childhood, but many stories were about his passion for the game of golf, which often included stories of "The Grasshoppers" and his closest friends at the "Round Table" H. Harrison Braxton, John Folan, and Bill Ross. He could tell you about every hole he played, the weather and wind conditions.
Doc is preceded in death by his daughter Candace, grandson Dylan Davis, and his parents, Claire Miller Johnson and Marriott Conard Johnson, Sr.
Survivors include his loving wife, Virginia; his loving twin sister, Jane J. Fear (Robert) of Southampton, New York, his daughters Nancy (Bernie) of Albany, New York, and Jennifer (Coz) of Seer Green, UK and his sons Scott Davis (Debbie) of Stafford, Virginia and Corey Davis of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and his grandchildren: Meagan, Jonathan, Geoffrey, Nicholas, Leonidas, Benjamin, Austin, Nathan, Kaylin, and Logan.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Mary Washington Hospital on 4 North, ER and Mary Washington Healthcare Palliative Care unit and Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Doc Johnson wished for a simple cremation and that no formal service be held until the passing of his wife. At that time, he asked that his children take him and his wife back to their final resting place in New London, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank at 3631 Lee Hill Drive, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22408.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 9, 2021.