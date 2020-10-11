Marsha Garton Ponnwitz
Marsha Garton Ponnwitz, 72, of Pace, Florida, completed life's earthly journey on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Marsha was born at the Pensacola Naval Hospital to Margaret and Thomas Garton. She spent most of her childhood residing in Navy Point, Warrington, Florida. Marsha graduated from Escambia High School and Pensacola Junior College. She was one of the last Registered Nurses to graduate from the Sacred Heart Hospital Nursing Program. She married Alfred "Al" Ponnwitz at the Navy Chapel, NAS Pensacola on March 15, 1970, three days after he returned from Vietnam. They moved to California where their two children, Aric and Jeannette, were born. During Al's thirty year career in the Marine Corps, Marsha and he lived in California, Virginia, Hawaii, and Florida. She was the school nurse serving both A.G. Wright Middle School and Garrison Elementary School for ten years while living in Stafford, Virginia. During their vacation time Marsha and Al enjoyed cottaging with family and friends at Stoney Lake in Ontario, Canada. In 2012 they built their home and retired in Pace.
Marsha greeted everyone with joy, kindness, and generosity. Her gracious manner made all who met her feel welcome, cared for, and special. She was a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Marsha was beloved by all who knew her and left us all better for having known her.
Marsha is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Al; son, Aric (Barbara) Ponnwitz of Norwood, Pennsylvania; daughter, Jeannette (Matt) Protzeller of Corpus Christi, Texas; six grandchildren, Fallon, Farrah, and Marena Ponnwitz, and Collin, Coltin, and Charlotte Protzeller; and two brothers, Thomas Arthur Garton Sr. and John Charles Garton.
It is requested that in Marsha's memory, donations be made to the American Cancer Society
; Baptist Hospital Cancer Center at Pensacola, Florida; or any other cancer research or treatment facility. Lewis Funeral Home of Milton, Florida, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net
or www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.