Martha E. Payne, 55, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2020 at home due to complications of COVID-19. She is survived by her children, Christopher M. Moore of Berwick, PA and Victoria E. Moore of Fredericksburg, VA. Martha was "Nana" to Elijah, Ivan, and Aaliyah. She is survived by her brother Wayne S. Payne of Fredericksburg VA and sisters Julie L. Payne of Fredericksburg, VA and Laura R. Payne Holdren (Russell) of Loganton, PA. Also surviving are nieces Mary and Jessica Holdren of Loganton, PA. Martha is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her pet, Maci. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hutchinson H. Payne and Mary Ann Embrey Payne. She is also predeceased by a brother James E. Payne and sister Mary C. Payne, paternal grandparents, Hugh and Alice Payne, and maternal grandparents, Allen and Lena Embrey.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Ramoth Baptist Church Cemetery 478 Ramoth Church Road, Stafford VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 22, 2020.
I don't remember the backstory, but Martha would stay at my mom's home most days, and Laura on rare occasion, throughout our school years. Martha was shy, but opened up to me and was an extremely kind and friendly person. I want to share my sympathies as it brings tears to my eyes to knowing that she and her sister are in heaven. Bless them and may they look over the little ones.
Tommy Dugger
Other
December 16, 2021
Martha it´s been a year and it´s still hard on me I miss you so much, still so hard to believe. I know you are celebrating with your sisters Laura Holdren your twin and Julie your sister along with your mom dad brother jimmy and sister Cathy. Love you all always
Lora Farney
December 16, 2021
I miss you so much. I still want to call you every day to talk about our grandkids. My heart hurts.
Carol Roberts
May 15, 2021
MARTHA ITS SO HARD TO BELIEVE YOUR GONE 5 MONTHS NOW I MISS YOU SO MUCH NOT A DAY GOES BYE THAT YOUR NOT ON MY MIND I MISS THOSE 4-5 PHONE CALLS A DAY WHEN YOUR ON YOUR WAY TO THE NEXT STORE. I WISH I COULD HEAR YOUR VOICE I TALK TO YOU EVERY DAY I HOPE YOU CAN HEAR ME IN SPIRIT. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN LORA
Lora Farney
May 14, 2021
Victoria Moore
May 13, 2021
Victoria Moore
May 13, 2021
I miss you and love you so so much mommy
Elijah misses you dearly he always says something about his nana. Here is fadiah you would of just loved him so much
Victoria Moore
May 13, 2021
I really can´t believe you left us so soon I really miss you and hearing your voice every day. I promise I will take good care of your Maci love you rip until we meet again
Lora farney
December 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I lost my best friend of 23 years. I miss her so very much