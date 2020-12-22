Martha E Payne



Martha E. Payne, 55, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2020 at home due to complications of COVID-19. She is survived by her children, Christopher M. Moore of Berwick, PA and Victoria E. Moore of Fredericksburg, VA. Martha was "Nana" to Elijah, Ivan, and Aaliyah. She is survived by her brother Wayne S. Payne of Fredericksburg VA and sisters Julie L. Payne of Fredericksburg, VA and Laura R. Payne Holdren (Russell) of Loganton, PA. Also surviving are nieces Mary and Jessica Holdren of Loganton, PA. Martha is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her pet, Maci. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hutchinson H. Payne and Mary Ann Embrey Payne. She is also predeceased by a brother James E. Payne and sister Mary C. Payne, paternal grandparents, Hugh and Alice Payne, and maternal grandparents, Allen and Lena Embrey.



A graveside service will be held at a later date at Ramoth Baptist Church Cemetery 478 Ramoth Church Road, Stafford VA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 22, 2020.