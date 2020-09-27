Martin Hicks
Harold Martin Hicks,71, of Woodford died Thurs. Sept. 24, 2020.Born in War, WV, he was the son of the late Henry and Elizabeth Hicks. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Verlie, Jean and Dean Hicks. Survivors include his daughter, Jenny Beth Hicks(and her mother, Dee Oliver Shelton); his three
sisters, Charlotte Huddleston, Phyllis Field and Delona Pugh; four brothers, Darrell, Eugene, Jerry and Terry Hicks and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 in the chapel of Storke Funeral Home, Bowling
Green. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Tues. Sept. 29, 2020 at
the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
.