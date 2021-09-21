Mary V. Ashton



Mary Virginia Ashton(85)of King George departed this life on September 14, 2021. Mary is survived by 3 sons: Robert Ashton Jr and and Wayne Ashton both of King George and Michael Ashton of Maryland as well as 1 Daughter Joyce Ashton of Florida, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren 1 great great granddaughter, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Remains can be viewed Friday Sept. 24 from 12-5 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be private.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 21, 2021.