Mary V. Ashton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc.
25662 A.P. Hill Boulevard
Port Royal, VA
Mary V. Ashton

Mary Virginia Ashton(85)of King George departed this life on September 14, 2021. Mary is survived by 3 sons: Robert Ashton Jr and and Wayne Ashton both of King George and Michael Ashton of Maryland as well as 1 Daughter Joyce Ashton of Florida, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren 1 great great granddaughter, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Remains can be viewed Friday Sept. 24 from 12-5 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be private.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc.
25662 A.P. Hill Boulevard, Port Royal, VA
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wayne, you have my CONDOLENCES so sorry to heard about your mother.
IRENE KELLY
September 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Cedell Brooks Funeral Home
September 21, 2021
