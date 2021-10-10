Mary Bierlein



Mary Myers Bitting Bierlein, 78, of Stafford, Virginia passed away peacefully on December 8, 2020 at Fairfax Hospital from complications following a broken hip. Mary was born October 23, 1942 in Washington, DC. She was a 1961 graduate of Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and her infectious laugh and boisterous demeanor is greatly missed. Her love for cats and dogs is noteworthy as she was always feeding and caring for strays. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harland George and Lucy Elizabeth Myers; and her sisters, Francis Myers, Georgeanna Myers and Helen Hopkins. She is survived by her two sons, Michael D. Bitting (Karin), John C. Bierlein (Jennifer); daughter, Debbie B. Roach; grandchildren, Robert M., Amanda M., and Melissa A. Bitting; Austin C. and Dylan A. Bierlein; siblings, June Flynn, Betty Trigger, Carol Williamson, Arthur Myers and Michael Digges; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 2-4:30 pm at Brocks Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, VA. Friends and family members are encouraged to attend and share a story or favorite memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 10, 2021.