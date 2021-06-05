A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Only heard today of Mary's passing. I hope your memories of Mary will bring a smile to your heart. I knew Mary through my work at Quantico and always enjoyed our conversations when I stopped by her office. May she rest in peace.
Steve M
July 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
carolyn frey
June 24, 2021
Aunt Jean, I cannot imagine the pain you feel right now; however, I wish to express our deepest condolences for your loss. We all lost a kind, caring person in Mary Alice. Know that she brought joy, love and laughter to all she met. I hope it brings you comfort to know that she spread so much joy in this world and she is now at peace. Thank you for sharing her with us. We love you!
Lori & Derrick Alridge
Family
June 10, 2021
Jean, I am sorry for your loss. GOD will bless you always and you are never alone. Rest in peace Mary Alice.
Iris Lucas Keeve
Family
June 7, 2021
To Ms. Roberta and family. I want to extend my deepest condolences on the passing of your daughter Mary. May God grant you peace during this difficult time.
Wilda Logan
Other
June 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jackie Givens-Fultz
June 7, 2021
Sorry to hear about Mary's passing. Worked with Mary. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Rachel Woodall
Coworker
June 6, 2021
I´m sending prayers and hugs to Mary´s mother. I used to work at Chatham Laundromat, where Mary and her mother came. So shocked to learn of her passing. If I can do anything, call me.
This is such a surprise to hear.
Kathleen MORGAN
Other
June 5, 2021
Dear Jean, so sorry to learn of the loss of your daughter. Praying and thinking of you and your family during your time of grief. Love, Reba
Reba (Jeter) Tolbert
Family
June 5, 2021
Jean I’m so sorry for your loss. My condolences from me and my family. My God comfort you at this time and give you healing & strength during this difficult time
Anne (B) Hailstalk
Family
June 4, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. So saddened to hear of the loss of such a sweet, shining soul. Rest In Peace Mary.
Gloria Ennis
Friend
June 4, 2021
I have no words as we were just talking the other day...I will miss our phone conversations and texts and the laughs...your beautiful smile I will miss the most. I know you're taking car of each other up there...smooches...it's so weird not to hear you say it. Love you always.
Vivian Richards
Family
June 4, 2021
We are all so sorry for this loss. Mary was loved by many.
Kitty Carter
Friend
June 4, 2021
Sorry to hear about Mary's passing. Worked with Mary for 30 + years. Sending prayers to the family.
Debbie Payne
Coworker
June 4, 2021
