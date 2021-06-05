Mary Alice Bogle



Mary Alice Bogle, 58, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on June 1, 2021, peacefully in her home.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Radin Bogle.



Ms. Bogle is survived by her mother, Roberta Jean Hailstalk; a niece, Jordyn Ivonne Bogle; and a host of other relatives.



A Celebration of Life will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 5, 2021.