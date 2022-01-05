Mary Lou Borcherding



Mary Lou Borcherding, 90, most recently of New Bern, NC, passed away at Carolina East Medical Center on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born on August 23, 1931 in Falls Church, VA, and graduated from Falls Church High School. She also attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA.



Mary Lou was dedicated to her family and a loyal friend to many. She loved being around the water, maintaining a vacation residence in Ocean City, MD and boating from there and Annapolis, MD for many years. She owned and operated a dress shop, Expression, in Oakton, VA; volunteered with the women's auxiliary of the Salvation Army in Fairfax County, VA; and served as a docent at Belmont, the home of artist Gari Melchers, in Fredericksburg, VA. For many years, she was very active in the Mary Ball Women's Club and was especially passionate about the preservation and history of Belmont. Her enthusiasm motivated the Women's Club to financially support the reconstruction of the Fannie Roots House as a tribute to the local civil rights activist. The project won accolades from the Northern District of the General Federation of Women's Clubs of Virginia.



Mary Lou was pre-deceased by her husband of 63 years, William (Bill) Borcherding and her grandson-in-law, SGT Charles Strong, USMC. She was also pre-deceased by her parents, Gardner Pascoe Grenfell and Marion Louise (Russell) Grenfell, and her brother Frederick Grenfell. Survivors include daughter Marie Leonard (Roy); son Patrick Borcherding (Angie); sister-in-law Eileen Grenfell; grandchildren Brandt Adams (Shantha Susman), Bennett Adams, Taylor Strong (Keith Cobb), Adam Borcherding, and Haley Borcherding; and great-grandchildren Sophie Strong, Clara Cobb, Levi Susman-Adams, and Archana Susman-Adams.



A graveside service and interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church, VA, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., to be followed by a celebration of life ceremony in Fredericksburg, VA, at a future date. Attendees are asked to wear a mask in light of the current Covid pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lou's name to the Mary Ball Women's Club, c/o 3712 Fountain Bridge Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22408.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 5, 2022.