Mary Cook
Mary L. Cook, 99, of Fredericksburg, VA, departed this life on February 11, 2021 at Fairfax Rehab and Nursing Center.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Edith Cook Washington; daughter-in-law, Pearlean Cook; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM. The interment will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Spotsylvania, VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
Feb
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
rip you always was there \when i needed you love you
wanda hepp
February 28, 2021
Edith, God Bless You and Miss Mary was an angel.
Iris Keeve
Family
February 26, 2021
To The Family of Mrs. Cook: Our prayers are with you during this challenging time. May God comfort you in the days ahead.
Alphonso and Joyce Webster
Friend
February 26, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family on your loss. I will always remember the lovely person she. I will never forget those outstandingly delicious lemon meringue pies! May God continue to comfort your family throughout this difficult time.
Gloria Ennis
February 25, 2021
We met MS cook when we moved to hazel Hill me and my son she was the sweetest lady always had a smile on her face Patricia and Bobby Jr rest easy
Patricia Best
Friend
February 22, 2021
To the family of Mary Cook: May our heavenly father comfort you all as only he can, I will definitely missed Ms Mary a great babysitter, Avon representative, and just a dear friend and suster in Christ...
Truly will missed her, but she deserve the rest.. The Green Family
Barbara Green
Friend
February 21, 2021
Edith- When I heard that your mom had received her wings and took flight, I was not saddened because I have wonderful memories of “Mom Mary”. She had a sweet personality and an infectious smile. Though the Cooktown family chain is again broken, find comfort that she is at rest with God. Gwen Johnson Hopson
February 19, 2021
To the Family of Mary Cook, my family and I offer our deepest confidences. We will forever benefit from the love Mama Cook shared with us. She will be Always Cherished.
Rev. Rudyard (Butch) Lewis
Friend
February 17, 2021
My condolences to the family. A wonderful lady. What a Blessing to go and be with the Lord!!!
Martha Pratt
Acquaintance
February 17, 2021
Sending my Condolences to the family she was a sweet lady I remember her at the Rawlings Drive in plus a knew Norman Fly high Rip ♥
Celestine Mercer
Friend
February 17, 2021
Edith Mae,
I was saddened to hear of your mother's passing. When I was growing up, it was a joy to visit your mom for our Avon "field trips." My grandmother, Margaret Washington and my mother, Ann Catlett would take my sisters and myself often. We so loved those Saturday evenings with your mom. May you find comfort in the legacy that your mom left. She was a beautiful person, and I feel very blessed that my path crossed her path. May God continue to bless and keep you...
Pamela Washington Diggs
Friend
February 17, 2021
Edith Mae - Our deepest condolences upon hearing of Mom Mary’s passing. We will continue to lift you up in prayer. If there’s anything that we can do - please don’t hesitate to call. All of our Love!
Thia & Cydney Fox
Family
February 17, 2021
To Edith, Pearlene and the Cook Family,
My deepest sympathy, condolences and prayers are extended to each of you during this bereavement.
May God's un-conditional love bring peace, comfort and healing to your aching hearts, in the lost of you loved one. "Cast you cares upon him "Jesus" because he cares for each of you.
Deepest sympathy and prayers,
Deacon Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
Coworker
February 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Loretta Martin (Keith's mother)
February 16, 2021
Ms Cook you will be truly missed. Thank you for being my babysitter for all those years in Hazel Hill growing up, I will forever hold onto those memories & never forget you.
Ashley Ellis
Neighbor
February 16, 2021
TO EDITH WASHINGTON & PEARLEAN COOK & FAMILY, In this difficult time, may God hold you all close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories of her bring you comfort. One thing I can say about Ma Mary, She was the best Avon lady around. In my prayer. Otelia Ford & Family.
Otelia Ford
Friend
February 16, 2021
RIP my Dear Friend and longtime neighbor at Hazel Hill Apts. Rest in Gods Care !!!
Mary Lewis
February 16, 2021
Edith, our love goes out to you. Through God’s understanding, we pray that he grant you the kind of comfort that he alone can give. Mom Mary’s soul has found rest. She was was a kindhearted person and loved by everyone.
McKinley and Mathelda Cook
February 16, 2021
Whenever I would talk with mom, Mrs. Toni Cunningham, she would tell me that SisterCook asked about you, "How is my boy doing?" I am going to miss you, as a matter of fact, I miss you already, however, I know you are in His hands now. Moma Cook, I am doing fine. Take your rest, and I'll see you in the morning. Reverend R. Cunningham
Rufus Cunningham
Friend
February 16, 2021
Ms. Cook ,was a loving person ,she will be missed.
Wendy Anderson
Friend
February 16, 2021
