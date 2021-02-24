Mary Cook



Mary L. Cook, 99, of Fredericksburg, VA, departed this life on February 11, 2021 at Fairfax Rehab and Nursing Center.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Edith Cook Washington; daughter-in-law, Pearlean Cook; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM. The interment will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Spotsylvania, VA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 24, 2021.