Mary Hagen
Mary H. Hagen, 84 of King George, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Mary Washington Hospital. Daughter to the late James Stanley Breeden and Ercell Mothershead Breeden, Mary was an avid reader, loved to paint pictures and make cross-stitch for her family to enjoy. She worked as an administrative assistant at NSWC, was a dedicated member of Hanover Baptist Church and very devoted to her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children Catherine Tracey Gummer, James Bradley Hudson, James Dixon Hudson, III (Shellie); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Sidney Carneal, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband James Dixon Hudson, Jr.; second husband James Erik Hagen; sister Catherine Paige Carneal and brother William Franklin Breeden.
A funeral service will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, January 8 at Hanover Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hanover Baptist Church and/or the charity of your choice
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 7, 2022.