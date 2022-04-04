Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Mary Heflin
Mary Heflin

Mary E. Heflin, 79, of Woodford passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She retired from the CVS Distribution Center, she enjoyed her collection of cookbooks and cooking. Mary left this earth to join three of her children who preceded her in death, Tina, Wayne and Joey. She is survived by her husband Michael B. Heflin; two daughters Theresa Furrow (Donald) and Kimberly Furrow (Steven); her step-son Michael B. Heflin II (Nena); two brothers Jerry Kibler (Linda) and Roddy Kibler; one sister Linda Kibler; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home
111 South Main Street, Bowling Green, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.