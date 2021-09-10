Mary Ellen "Pat" Henson



Mary Ellen "Pat" Henson, 94, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She spent most of her life in the Eleys Ford area of Spotsylvania County.



Pat was born on April 10, 1927, to Robert and Mary Pearl Clore. She was predeceased by her three brothers, James "Kuper", Walter "Marion," and Robert Clore, Jr.; along with her husbands, Reginald Minter and William "Max" Henson. She frequently said that she'd "had a good life," and that caring for her grandchildren had been the joy of that life.



Pat is survived by her two sons, Richard Minter and his wife Pam, William "Bill" Henson and his wife Gina Ferraro Henson; four grandchildren, Rebecca Minter and her husband Eric, Robert Minter and his wife Lauren, Lauren Henson and Tom Poole and Michelle Henson. Also, four great-grandsons, Connor and Patrick Minter and Michael and Miles Parker and a niece Beth Craig and her husband Tim.



The family will receive family and friends at Johnson's Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11, 10am to 11am. Internment will follow in the Clore Family Cemetery, Spotsylvania.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 10, 2021.