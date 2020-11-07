Mary Alberta Beverly Phipps
Mary Alberta Beverly Phipps, 90, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Phipps was born in Honey Camp, VA. She was a homemaker and worked at Howard Johnson's restaurant as a waitress for 25 years. Her greatest accomplishment was caring for her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, William "Butch" Phipps (Tina), Bethla Janis (Patrick), Robert Phipps (Donna), Timothy Phipps (Sheila), and Delia Mitchell; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren with two on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clate Paris Phipps; and her daughter, Pamela Jo Phipps Rollins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. A private interment will be held in Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 7, 2020.