Mary Louise Myers
Mary Louise Myers, 99, of Stafford County Widewater passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home.
Mary worked at Quantico in Disbursing for 35 years. She was president of the Ladies' Auxilary Widewater Fire Department and was the Superintendent for Clifton Chapel Sunday School. Mary loved spending time with her family, playing bingo, dancing, crocheting, and cooking. She absolutely loved to eat crabs!
Survivors include her children Carolyn Myers Sprague, Sherron Myers Quesenberry, and Donald Ray Myers (Sandra); grandchildren Travis Sprague (Tangie), Sara Quensberry Akers (Ronnie), Jennifer Sprague, Rebecca Robb (Troy), Jeffrey Myers, and Zachary Myers; great-grandchildren Kayla Larkin, Jaiden Larkin, Logan Sprague, Brianna Robb, Cole Wade, and Austin Robb; and sister Bernice Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond M. Myers; mother Mattie Roles Dickerson; father James E. Dickerson; and sister Joyce Marsh.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27 in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Widewater Fire Department, 749 Widewater Rd. Stafford, VA 22554
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 17, 2020.