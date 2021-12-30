Menu
Mary Elizabeth Mayer
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc.
25662 A.P. Hill Boulevard
Port Royal, VA
Mary Elizabeth Mayer

97 of King George, VA died on December 24th in a local hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter Laverne Mayer, 1 granddaughter, 2 stepchildren and 1 sister Pauline Adams.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 4 - 6 pm at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, VA. COVID guidelines in place and face mask required for viewing. Burial will be at Historyland Memorial Park. Service will be private on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Service will be livestreamed from the funeral home website thru Facebook at 1 pm.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc.
25662 A.P. Hill Boulevard, Port Royal, VA
Jan
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc.
25662 A.P. Hill Boulevard, Port Royal, VA
Our Dear Aunt Mary, We will miss your sweet spirit. May you Rest In Peace. I know your love ones who have made their transition to the other side are rejoicing to have you home. May God continue to comfort and provide Divine Protection over LaVerne and Morgan. Give them Peace as they go through this difficult time.
JoAnn Ellis (Vaughan)
Family
January 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Cedell Brooks Funeral Home
December 30, 2021
