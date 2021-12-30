Mary Elizabeth Mayer



97 of King George, VA died on December 24th in a local hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter Laverne Mayer, 1 granddaughter, 2 stepchildren and 1 sister Pauline Adams.



Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 4 - 6 pm at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, VA. COVID guidelines in place and face mask required for viewing. Burial will be at Historyland Memorial Park. Service will be private on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Service will be livestreamed from the funeral home website thru Facebook at 1 pm.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 30, 2021.