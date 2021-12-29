Mary Lou Oliver
Mary Lou Oliver, 88, of Hartwood, VA, passed away on December 15, 2021, ending her lengthy battle with dementia.
Mary Lou was born in Besoco, WV, and grew up in Mt. Airy, NC. Mary and her husband, John Oliver, were the owners and operators of Johnny's Grocery in Hartwood for almost 40 years. After her retirement, Mary often shared many unforgettable memories of her time at Johnny's Grocery with her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Sheila Conley for the wonderful care that she provided to Mary during her stay at Sheila's King George home and for the support that she provided to the family during this difficult time. Ms. Sheila is a special person and an angel on this earth. The family would also like to express their appreciation for the support from Dr. Atoussa Farough, the staff of Cardinal Internal Medicine, Mary Washington Hospice, and Stafford Hospital for all the assistance provided in the care of Mary during her dementia journey.
Mary's survivors include her daughters, Tammy Oliver Beach (Stacy) of Hartwood, and Pamela Merryman (Doug) of Locust Grove; grandchildren, Ricky Beach (Crystal), Tiffany Merryman, Laura Pierpoint (Frank), Dustin Merryman, and Tyler Beach; and six great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Oliver; parents, Harvey Ferguson and Mary Binkowski; and brothers, Donald Ferguson, Bill Ferguson, Ned Ferguson, and Dick Ferguson.
Per Mary's wishes, a funeral will not be held. A graveside service will take place at 10:30AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Ste. 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 29, 2021.