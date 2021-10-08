Mary M. Rose
Mary M. Rose, 78, of Partlow lost her brief battle with cancer on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Mary had a very successful 32-year career in the newspaper business. She worked in advertising sales with the Potomac News and later helped start the Stafford County Sun, where she was the advertising manager for many years. She was an active and dedicated member of the Stafford Rotary for 31 years. During that time, she served as Rotary President from 1994-1995 and again from 2012-2013. She was a member of the Paul Harris Fellow Society and the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, excelled as Rotary Membership Chairperson and was the Senior Member of her club.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, Col. Ralph G. and Sue B. Moye; her brother, Ralph G. Moye, Jr.; her daughter, Susan L. Redmond; and her son, Robert A. Redmond, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, Steven Rose of Partlow; her sister, Susan L. Nelson of Leland, North Carolina; her daughter, Jacqueline Redmond Overton (William Jeffrey Overton) of Suffolk; 7 grandchildren Joshua Overton (Annie Overton), Jessica Wynne (Jaison Wynne), Julia Overton, Jenna Overton, Cameron Overton, Josie Ochs (Aaron Ochs), and Caleigh Overton; one great-grandchild; and four nieces and nephews.
Mary was a loving and devoted wife, and a proud, caring mother, grandmother and sister. Her energetic spirit brought laughter and joy to all who knew her. Mary was a very proud Breast Cancer Survivor.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy Fredericksburg, VA. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Spotsylvania; where she will be buried next to her daughter Susie, and son Rob.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, or the American Cancer Society
in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2021.