Mary Louise Sterner
On Monday, March 15, 2021, Mary Louise Sterner of Fredericksburg, VA, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 80.
Mary was born on May 11, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Catherine Santine. She served in the U.S. Navy as a nurse from 1958 to 1960 and retired from Federal service in 1996. Mary had a love for travel. From 1982 to 1996, she worked for the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office and took a position in Molesworth, England for five years. She spent time traveling throughout Europe, and at the end of Desert Storm, she took a six-month deployment to Saudi Arabia. She continued to travel across the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii after her retirement. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren on Sundays, playing cards on Wednesday afternoons, and being on the social committee for her community.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Haley Hollister (Earl) and Donna Haley Sherwood (Todd); her grandchildren, Danielle Calderon (Gerson), James Norris (Jessica), and Todd Sherwood Jr; her great-grandchildren Andrew, Gavin, and Lilyana Calderon; her sisters, Trudy Michael and Kathy Vellella (Frank); and brothers Michael Paul (Pat), Michael Santine (Mary), and Larry Santine.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orrin Leslie Sterner; and her brother, Joseph Santine.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, Regional Cancer Center, in memory of Mary L Sterner.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2021.