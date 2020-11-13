Mary Sue Brooks Lindsay
Mary Sue Brooks Lindsay, 87, of Unionville (Orange County), Va., peacefully transcended from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Richmond, VA. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Denise Mitchell, and son-in-law Randolph G. Mitchell; two grandchildren, Shivawn Mitchell and Aaron Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
There will be a private family memorial graveside service held on Friday, November 13, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Brooks Family Cemetery, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, please wear masks and socially distance yourselves at the service. Online condolences www.owensfuneralservices.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 13, 2020.