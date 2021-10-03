Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Matthew Graham
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
Matthew Graham

Matthew D. Graham of 26 Sandy Ridge Court, born July 10, 1983 passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life Jamie Gilkerson, his parents Samuel and Gale Graham, two brothers, Dr. Kraig Graham (Maria) of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Ryan Graham (Heather) of Fredericksburg, two sisters Dr. Kim Johnson (John D.) of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Dr. Robin Anderson (Brian) of Virginia Beach, seven nephews and five nieces.

Matthew graduated from Stafford High School and earned a BS degree in project management in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. He worked professionally in northern Virginia and was last employed with Burke Concrete in Purcellville.

Matthew will always be remembered as a fun -loving guy with a contagious smile always willing to help out family and friends.

A private celebration of life is planned.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Rappahhanock United Way

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
Miss ya bro. Hope you know that
Matt McCoy
Friend
November 29, 2021
