Maxine Collins Portner passed away peacefully on 22 December 2021 at Paramount Senior Living where she resided with her husband of 70 years, Ferris D. Portner, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents William Dennis Collins and Mittie Pricilla Hart Collins, her four sisters, Ruth, Lucille, Audrey, and Laverne, her brother William "Rip" Collins, her daughter-in-law Dianne Portner and her great grandson Daniel Alexander Portner, Jr. She is survived by her husband Ferris Portner and her three sons, Dale, Wes (Cathy), and Tim (Angie), seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Maxine lived a very active life. She was an athlete. She played golf, water skied, and at one point even played Semi-Pro Basketball. She worked at Montgomery Ward in Fredericksburg where she met her husband. Once they started a family she predominately was a homemaker, however she volunteered as a secretary in the elementary school her sons attended. Eventually she became a paid employee of the school system as the high school secretary. Maxine was very talented in decorating and cooking and co-founded Personal Touch Weddings and Receptions with her sister Laverne. She made wedding cakes, food, directed weddings and provided flowers. In later years she worked at a local florist arranging flowers. She was in the WMU and on the Fellowship committee at Oakland Baptist Church. She went on disaster relief mission trips as part of cooking crew with the Virginia Baptists for such things as Hurricane Katrina. She also traveled to Japan to support building housing for missionaries in Kobe.
One of her granddaughters described her this way:
"If you grew up in King George, you probably knew my grandmother. She may have worked in the schools when you were a child, made flower arrangements for your loved ones, provided friendship or guidance through one of the many activities or groups she was a part of, or she may have catered an event for you - possibly even your wedding. These are just a few of the many ways most of the county came in contact with my grandmother and I have yet to find anyone that didn't consider her a friend. After a long love and adventure filled life, she passed yesterday. She will be missed by everyone she came into contact with but more than anything she will be remembered for being a friend always ready to provide a helping hand."
Maxine chose to donate her body to science. Funeral arrangements are pending because of the time of year, family scheduling and Covid. We expect to have a service in the spring. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local church.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
Maxine was my neighbor and close friend for the 28 years my family and I lived in King George, VA. She was always a lot of fun and stayed busy with her many talents and various projects. She left us all with so many happy memories. My love and condolences to Ferris and their three sons and their families.
Betty Isaacs
March 1, 2022
I will always consider "Maxine" as one of the wonderful women who helped raise me as a member of Oakland Baptist Church and as a great supporter of our Dahlgren swim team.
It was always special to be with her and Ferris as the "Oakland Quarter" traveled. I love my funny memories from those experiences.
I send my greatest condolences to Ferris and the sons. Your mother was such a loving person to all of us.
Kaye Cox-Andrews
February 7, 2022
Mrs. Portner was a gift to her family and a gift to her church family at Oakland Baptist. She was a role model of laughter, love, and service, who helped shaped so many. What a difference she has made. I am grateful to be one of the many who was deeply influenced by her. My love to the family.
Amy Griffin Ray
January 15, 2022
Maxine was such a beautiful woman. She always gave the nicest hugs and kisses on the cheek during the greeting at church, but she was so much more. She will be missed. My prayers for family and friends.
Lisa Volante
January 14, 2022
My late wife's last Aunt and she was a treasure. So sorry to hear of her passing. I hope Uncle Ferris continues his way to 100!!
Richard E Graves
January 14, 2022
Dr Susan Burgess Miller, Vegas
January 14, 2022
I will never forget her homemade ice cream and beautiful azaleas. It's wonderful when neighbors feel like family.
Jessi Fitzgerald Bradshaw
January 14, 2022
We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Ferris and the sons. Maxine was a wonderful lady.
Billy and Susan Collins
January 14, 2022
"Each life that touches ours for good reflects thine own great mercy, Lord". Always known as Mrs. Portner to me as she was my parent´s friend, I loved her because she loved me first - the greatest Christian attribute. My fondest memory is pig roasts & homemade ice cream socials in their yard. On to your eternal glory Mrs Portner! Sending my love & prayers to family & friends.
Amy Blanton Thompson
January 14, 2022
"Life can never be measured in the number of days a person lived, but only by the beautiful, brilliant life that colored those days." Maxine managed to have both a great number of days and colored them with a beauty that all of us enjoyed as we were enriched by being a part of her life. She will be missed but remembered with joy! ;-)
carol sparbel ;-)
January 14, 2022
Agree with her granddaughter! She was a very special lady! Many thoughts & prayers.
Belinda & Doug