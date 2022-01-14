Maxine Portner



Maxine Collins Portner passed away peacefully on 22 December 2021 at Paramount Senior Living where she resided with her husband of 70 years, Ferris D. Portner, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents William Dennis Collins and Mittie Pricilla Hart Collins, her four sisters, Ruth, Lucille, Audrey, and Laverne, her brother William "Rip" Collins, her daughter-in-law Dianne Portner and her great grandson Daniel Alexander Portner, Jr. She is survived by her husband Ferris Portner and her three sons, Dale, Wes (Cathy), and Tim (Angie), seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Maxine lived a very active life. She was an athlete. She played golf, water skied, and at one point even played Semi-Pro Basketball. She worked at Montgomery Ward in Fredericksburg where she met her husband. Once they started a family she predominately was a homemaker, however she volunteered as a secretary in the elementary school her sons attended. Eventually she became a paid employee of the school system as the high school secretary. Maxine was very talented in decorating and cooking and co-founded Personal Touch Weddings and Receptions with her sister Laverne. She made wedding cakes, food, directed weddings and provided flowers. In later years she worked at a local florist arranging flowers. She was in the WMU and on the Fellowship committee at Oakland Baptist Church. She went on disaster relief mission trips as part of cooking crew with the Virginia Baptists for such things as Hurricane Katrina. She also traveled to Japan to support building housing for missionaries in Kobe.



One of her granddaughters described her this way:



"If you grew up in King George, you probably knew my grandmother. She may have worked in the schools when you were a child, made flower arrangements for your loved ones, provided friendship or guidance through one of the many activities or groups she was a part of, or she may have catered an event for you - possibly even your wedding. These are just a few of the many ways most of the county came in contact with my grandmother and I have yet to find anyone that didn't consider her a friend. After a long love and adventure filled life, she passed yesterday. She will be missed by everyone she came into contact with but more than anything she will be remembered for being a friend always ready to provide a helping hand."



Maxine chose to donate her body to science. Funeral arrangements are pending because of the time of year, family scheduling and Covid. We expect to have a service in the spring. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local church.



