Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mayer Levine
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
Mayer Levine

Mayer Levine who was married to his wife Mildred for more than 72 years and is the father of six children, went to heaven on January 2nd and was 96 years old.

Born in 1925, Mayer was a Navy veteran of WWII and afterwards served in the Air Force. In 1959 he began his civilian career working for the Navy first in Corona, California and then transferred to the Naval base at Dahlgren in 1967 where he retired in 1980 as a Physical Scientist after 30 years of service. He received several awards while there including a patent award for Fore and Aft Fuzing Systems.

Upon retirement he accomplished his childhood dream of building his own home which he did in Fredericksburg where he and Mildred lived for more than 40 years.

Mayer is survived by his six children, ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.