Mayer Levine



Mayer Levine who was married to his wife Mildred for more than 72 years and is the father of six children, went to heaven on January 2nd and was 96 years old.



Born in 1925, Mayer was a Navy veteran of WWII and afterwards served in the Air Force. In 1959 he began his civilian career working for the Navy first in Corona, California and then transferred to the Naval base at Dahlgren in 1967 where he retired in 1980 as a Physical Scientist after 30 years of service. He received several awards while there including a patent award for Fore and Aft Fuzing Systems.



Upon retirement he accomplished his childhood dream of building his own home which he did in Fredericksburg where he and Mildred lived for more than 40 years.



Mayer is survived by his six children, ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 3, 2022.