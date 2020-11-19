Melinda Cook
Mrs. Melinda Bland Cook, recently of Fredericksburg, Virginia, died on November 13, 2020 at the age of 68.
Melinda was born on June 15, 1952 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Melinda, her two sisters and brother grew up in Ferry Farm. Melinda graduated from Stafford Senior High School in 1970. Throughout her life, Melinda had diverse interests and a well-rounded career serving the community.
In 1973, Melinda married Chares Edward Cook, and the couple had one daughter. As the primary caregiver, Melinda balanced her time between work and softball games, basketball games, choir concerts, and family visits.
Melinda will be loved and missed by surviving daughter, Kimberly Anne Frye; son-in-law, Richard W. Frye; two grandchildren, Lilly Ann and Preston Harald; and sisters, Sherry Beers and Trina Bland. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; mother, Annette Frantz Beers; father, Herman Bland and brother, Jeffery Kevin Bland.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 19, 2020.