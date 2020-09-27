Melva Lula Belle Brewster Wendehack
"A Celebration"
Once upon a time, way back on May 28, 1940 there arrived a very small bundle of joy. She arrived in a small log cabin, in a backwoods part of Virginia, in a place called "Grassy Spur Hollow". So small she only weighed 3 ½ pounds, with her blanket on. As such a small bundle, little was expected of her. In fact, it was very tough on her to survive at all, but she did. A tough little bundle that was designed to be tough and succeed all her long life of 80 years. Lula Belle was nurtured by a strong mother named Verna, and a coal miner named John (Big John that is). Lula Belle had an older sister named Flois and Lula Belle grew to be 5' 4", 114 lbs. with bright blond hair. One day getting ready for school, she found her only pair of socks had a hole in them. Defiantly, she refused to go to school until her father bought her a new pair of socks from the company store. She won! When her older sister would not let her carry the chicken eggs home, she rushed ahead, caught some worms, and hung them on the screen door of the house, worms that Flois was very scared of! She won! So it was, as she grew up, a tiny little thing that had learned to be tough and fight all her life! After graduating from high school, she never had the money to go to college, she and her sister Flois left their little town to go to the Big City of Washington, DC and get a great job with the FBI. Always striving to get ahead, she moved on to get a promotion with the General Services Administration, where she always fought for promotions proving herself to be the absolute best. One time when she was the top secretary in a huge corporation, she went into the big boss's office to get the outgoing mail, he accused her of something she did not do. Defiantly, she turned around, stated her disagreement of his statement, and promptly dropped the huge pile of mail on his office floor. Pretty tough to defy a grade 18 Italian. As she always did all her life, she kept fighting and loving the people around her and they loved her back. In 2004, she fought the "Big C" and for 16 years she fought that nasty bugger, until finally losing her only battle on September 24, 2020. Melva Lula Belle was the best, and she instilled her will and love in her only daughter, Robyn Rachelle. She is survived by her loving husband - Fred Wendehack, her sister Flois, her
daughter Robyn and her sons, Kaleb and Jarid, her wonderful niece Vera and her daughter Amelia. We will miss this woman dearly!
Relatives and friends are invited to Melva's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Wednesday, September 30, from 11 AM until time of her celebration of life at 12PM. Entombment will be private.