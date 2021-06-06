Melvin Stacy Bennett Sr
Melvin Stacy Bennett Sr., 63 of Spotsylvania passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. He loved yard saling with his wife, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his son, Melvin "Stacy" Bennett Jr. and parents, Edward and Elva Bennett.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 47 years, Barbara; two daughters, Sharon White and Jennifer Jordan and husband, Edgar; four grandsons, Ryan, Trevor, Jaylen, and Landen. As well as his "bonus son" Patrick Brown.
He is also survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister: Timothy Bennett Sr (Kristin), Joel Foster (Marie), Steve Robinson and Beth Hodge (Leo).
Melvin was proud to be retired from 30 years of service from Spotsylvania County Government. During his years of service with the county he made many friends along the way. He was a member of On Point Hunt Club as well as the Izaak Walton League of America .
Anyone that knew Melvin knew that he lived for his family. He will be greatly missed by all.
A special thank you to his brother Timothy Bennett Sr and Brotherhood On Wheels for all of their generosity during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 6-8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home being officiated by Gary Bennett and Michael Walton. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held at Eagles Lodge off Cool Springs Rd following the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 6, 2021.