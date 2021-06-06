Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin Stacy Bennett Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Melvin Stacy Bennett Sr

Melvin Stacy Bennett Sr., 63 of Spotsylvania passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. He loved yard saling with his wife, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his son, Melvin "Stacy" Bennett Jr. and parents, Edward and Elva Bennett.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 47 years, Barbara; two daughters, Sharon White and Jennifer Jordan and husband, Edgar; four grandsons, Ryan, Trevor, Jaylen, and Landen. As well as his "bonus son" Patrick Brown.

He is also survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister: Timothy Bennett Sr (Kristin), Joel Foster (Marie), Steve Robinson and Beth Hodge (Leo).

Melvin was proud to be retired from 30 years of service from Spotsylvania County Government. During his years of service with the county he made many friends along the way. He was a member of On Point Hunt Club as well as the Izaak Walton League of America .

Anyone that knew Melvin knew that he lived for his family. He will be greatly missed by all.

A special thank you to his brother Timothy Bennett Sr and Brotherhood On Wheels for all of their generosity during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 6-8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home being officiated by Gary Bennett and Michael Walton. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held at Eagles Lodge off Cool Springs Rd following the graveside service.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
9
Memorial Gathering
Eagles Lodge
Cool Springs Rd, VA
Jun
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
9
Interment
Sunset Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Roger Gallahan
Friend
June 8, 2021
Melvin was one a kind. He was always full of himself. He was a caring person and would give you the shirt off his back. He would tell you what was on his mind, whether it was what you wanted to hear or not. You Rest In Peace my friend and watch over those loved ones that linger behind. P.S. Maybe you and dad can hook up and catch a big one. All my love to Barbara and family.
Sharon Martin
School
June 7, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time to Barbara and Family. We always enjoyed and looked forward to seeing you two at our yard sales!! He always made us laugh at his stories And joys of his family.
Sandy and JW Knight
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results