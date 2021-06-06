Melvin was one a kind. He was always full of himself. He was a caring person and would give you the shirt off his back. He would tell you what was on his mind, whether it was what you wanted to hear or not. You Rest In Peace my friend and watch over those loved ones that linger behind. P.S. Maybe you and dad can hook up and catch a big one. All my love to Barbara and family.

Sharon Martin School June 7, 2021