Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin Morganstern
FUNERAL HOME
Sol Levinson & Bros - Pikesville
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
Melvin Morganstern

Melvin Morganstern, 96, a native of Baltimore and long-time resident of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on June 14, 2021, at Harmony at Falls Run in Fredericksburg, VA. He is survived by his children, Richard (Debbie) Morganstern of Aquia Harbor, VA, and Amy (Michael) Bartscherer of Washington, DC; grandchildren Brian Daniel Morganstern, Katelyn Nicole (Jonathan) Eden and Aaron Lee Morganstern. Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia (nee Berlin); five siblings, Bessie Goldberg, Anne Blank, Freda Frank, Emanuel Morganstern, and Harold Morganstern and parents, Abraham and Rose (nee Lisansky) Morganstern. Mel was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, having served in the Pacific theater; a manager at Morganstern Pants Factory in Fredericksburg, and a long-time volunteer at the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad. Private graveside service and interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad, 510 William Street, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sol Levinson & Bros - Pikesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sol Levinson & Bros - Pikesville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.