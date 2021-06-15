Melvin Morganstern



Melvin Morganstern, 96, a native of Baltimore and long-time resident of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on June 14, 2021, at Harmony at Falls Run in Fredericksburg, VA. He is survived by his children, Richard (Debbie) Morganstern of Aquia Harbor, VA, and Amy (Michael) Bartscherer of Washington, DC; grandchildren Brian Daniel Morganstern, Katelyn Nicole (Jonathan) Eden and Aaron Lee Morganstern. Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia (nee Berlin); five siblings, Bessie Goldberg, Anne Blank, Freda Frank, Emanuel Morganstern, and Harold Morganstern and parents, Abraham and Rose (nee Lisansky) Morganstern. Mel was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, having served in the Pacific theater; a manager at Morganstern Pants Factory in Fredericksburg, and a long-time volunteer at the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad. Private graveside service and interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad, 510 William Street, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 15, 2021.