Melvin Henry Phillip "Phil" Schutte, Jr.



Melvin Henry Phillip "Phil" Schutte, Jr., 76, of Chesterfield, Virginia, a retired math teacher, died in his sleep on December 4th, 2020. He was born in Henryetta, Oklahoma and is survived by sons Keith Strickland, and Craig and Kevin Schutte, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Due to COVID restrictions, a small family service will be at River of Life Church in Spotsylvania on Sunday, December 20th at 3 p.m.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2020.