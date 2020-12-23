Melvin "Lee" Seidel II
Melvin "Lee" Seidel II, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 on December 19, 2020. He was born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, VA to Capt. Melvin L. Seidel and preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Montague Seidel.
Lee earned his Bachelor's degree from Virginia Wesleyan University, class of 1995. He was a dedicated contractor sales professional, but Lee was never defined by occupation, rather his love of life and for those around him. Whether cheering on the Dallas Cowboys or rooting for the L.A. Lakers through both ups and downs, Lee never wavered. A truly kind and gentle man, Lee was a peacemaker with the innate ability to make people laugh. He always made time to appreciate the little things we often take for granted, whether practicing a warrior pose with his wife, taking a hike with Harley Quinn or just settling back for a brief nap with Loki, his cat, curled up in his lap. His steadfast love as husband, uncle, brother, son and friend leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who loved him back. Though he never seemed to find a movie he didn't like, those of us left behind shared the sentiment of a quote from his favorite, Lee, "You can be my wingman anytime."
Lee is survived by his wife and partner in life, Stephanie M. Seidel; his father and real-life Hero, Melvin; his sister, Rebecca L. (Marshall) Pinkard; his four brothers, Edward M. Totten, M. Lane (Suzanne) Seidel, Barry G. (Tina) Seidel and W. Alan (Missy) Seidel; and nine nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date to share in our love for Lee and the admirable life he lived. Lee gave in death as he gave in life; his choice to donate his organs gave three families the greatest Christmas gift possible. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
