Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merle Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
Merle Thompson

Merle Rose Thompson, 83, of Fredericksburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020.

She was a dedicated member of the Highway Assembly of God and enjoyed singing in the choir. Merle was also a member of the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary.

Merle is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Lavigne (David); her daughter-in-law, Deborah Thompson; her sister, Joyce Hardy; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and other loving extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Alvin Thompson; and her son, Wayne Earl Thompson.

Merle will be interred with her husband at Arlington National cemetery at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations are made in her memory to the Highway Assembly of God, 2221 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.