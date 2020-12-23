Merle Thompson
Merle Rose Thompson, 83, of Fredericksburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020.
She was a dedicated member of the Highway Assembly of God and enjoyed singing in the choir. Merle was also a member of the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary.
Merle is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Lavigne (David); her daughter-in-law, Deborah Thompson; her sister, Joyce Hardy; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and other loving extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Alvin Thompson; and her son, Wayne Earl Thompson.
Merle will be interred with her husband at Arlington National cemetery at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations are made in her memory to the Highway Assembly of God, 2221 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 23, 2020.