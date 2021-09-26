Menu
Michael Bundy
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd
Tappahannock, VA
Michael Bundy

Michael Louis Bundy, 61, of Spotsylvania departed this life on September 20.

He is survived by a brother, Lorenzo Bundy Jr. (Lupita) of Tucson, AZ, a sister, Faye Bundy Jones of Fredericksburg, a niece, Nicole Bundy of Tucson, AZ, his devoted companion, Charlene Raines of Spotsylvania, an uncle, Lindburgh Bundy of Fredericksburg, two aunts: Helen Ware of Cabot, AR and Virginia Braxton of Tappahannock.

The viewing will be held on Friday, October 1 from 5-7 p.m. at First Union Baptist Church, 497 Rexburg Loop, Tappahannock. The funeral service will be held in the Essex High School auditorium, 833 High School Circle, Tappahannock on October 2 at 12 p.m. The interment will be in the First Union Baptist church cemetery. To continue to help slow the spread of Covid-19 everyone must wear a mask or face covering and social distance for ALL services. Services of comfort entrusted to Washington Funeral Home, Tappahannock. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First Union Baptist Church
497 Rexburg Loop, Tappahannock, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Essex High School
833 High School Circle, Tappahannock, VA
Washington Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences go out to the family. God has a plan for us all, and sometimes he calls his Angels home as we feel may be too soon. My heart goes out to Faye, Lorenzo, the family and friends
Sherry Moody
Friend
October 2, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences to Michael´s family. We will miss him.
David and Tecola Forbes
Friend
September 28, 2021
Min. Faye, continued prayers for you and your family.
Jane Wright
September 26, 2021
