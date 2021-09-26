Michael Bundy
Michael Louis Bundy, 61, of Spotsylvania departed this life on September 20.
He is survived by a brother, Lorenzo Bundy Jr. (Lupita) of Tucson, AZ, a sister, Faye Bundy Jones of Fredericksburg, a niece, Nicole Bundy of Tucson, AZ, his devoted companion, Charlene Raines of Spotsylvania, an uncle, Lindburgh Bundy of Fredericksburg, two aunts: Helen Ware of Cabot, AR and Virginia Braxton of Tappahannock.
The viewing will be held on Friday, October 1 from 5-7 p.m. at First Union Baptist Church, 497 Rexburg Loop, Tappahannock. The funeral service will be held in the Essex High School auditorium, 833 High School Circle, Tappahannock on October 2 at 12 p.m. The interment will be in the First Union Baptist church cemetery. To continue to help slow the spread of Covid-19 everyone must wear a mask or face covering and social distance for ALL services. Services of comfort entrusted to Washington Funeral Home, Tappahannock. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.