Michael Scott Hager
Michael Scott Hager, 29, of Richmond, VA passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He is the beloved son of Rev. Alan and Katherine Hager, devoted brother of Kristen Hager and loving uncle of Bentley, Andrew, Avery, and Jacob. In addition to his parents, sister, niece and nephews, Michael is survived by grandparents, aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Road Spotsylvania, VA on Friday, October 15 at 2:00pm. A private interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions may be made to Hope Presbyterian Church or Animal Awareness and Assistance (www.animalaa.com
). Online condolences and fond memories of Michael may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 10, 2021.