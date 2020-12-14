Menu
Michael F. Jennings
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Michael F. Jennings

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael F. Jennings, 71, of Spotsylvania County, Virginia announces his passing. Mike passed peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home in Fredericksburg, VA.

He was born September 5, 1949 to Wilbert C. Jennings (deceased) and Ruth E. Hall (Brown) in Jenkin Jones, West Virginia. Mike proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. Until recently retiring, Mike worked independently as a Title Abstractor and Home Inspector. Mike truly lived life through simple pleasures; walking his beloved dog Cody and caring for his Bengal cat, Savannah, chatting with all his neighbors, and spending time with family and friends. Mike was a devoted father until the untimely death of his daughter, Carrie L. Jennings-Toombs, born October 1, 1970 and passed June 21, 1995.

Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vicki; his brothers, Wilbert Jennings (Lee), Douglas Jennings (Barbara); his sisters, B. Charlene Kaila (John), Lisa Willis (Don); and brother-in-law, Mike Spring (Beverley); and many nephews and nieces.

Mike was preceded in death by his stepfather, David A. Hall; brother, David A. Hall; and his in-laws, Jim and Marge Spring.

The family asks that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the ASPCA and/or a Veteran's Charity.

A Celebration of Life and military ceremony will be held in the spring; time and date, forthcoming.

May the peace which comes from the memories of love shared bring comfort to all.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mike and I were extremely close while working for the Army National Guard. We were responsible for running all production systems for the Guard and ensuring proper distribution of reports to the Pentagon. During this time we were like brothers. Unfortunately, as life often does, we took different paths and got involved in our jobs and family priorities. I have many fond memories of Mike and will cherish them until we meet again. RIP Mike, I love ya!
David Yeager
December 29, 2020
God blessed me with an extra set of grandparents, which were you and Vicki. Mike I could never express enough gratitude for all you both have done for me. When I was at one of the lowest points in my life, you had faith in me and gave me a job that I wasn´t even looking for. Little did we all know, that job (and my amazing boss..YOU) started to build me back to the strong independent woman & mother that I am today. Thank you for never giving up on me, for always pushing me to be my best, and for being there when I needed encouragement and love. I 100% know that I would never be here living my best life in Myrtle Beach, with my wonderful husband that I met because of you...I would never be here if it wasn´t for you Mike and I´m eternally thankful. I love you and miss you so much, however I know that you are at peace. Please keep watching over us, and I will make sure to do my part on earth to help keep your memory alive and help get Vicki through this. I love you. Thank you for being the perfect grandpa I always needed
Heather Pennock
December 25, 2020
I am so heart broken for my Mom, Ruthe, and my sister-in-law, Vicki...my heart is full of love for my brother, Mike, and I will miss him so much.
Charlene Jennings Kaila
December 14, 2020
Strength and prayers to all of you...
Pam Jarrett
December 14, 2020
We miss you so much Brother Mike and your untimely passing has us all hurting from not having you with us .. we know your in Heaven now with Love ones and our Lord .. your spirit will live on thru us all and memories to last forever .. love you my Brother Mike
Douglas and Barbara Jennings
December 14, 2020
