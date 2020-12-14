God blessed me with an extra set of grandparents, which were you and Vicki. Mike I could never express enough gratitude for all you both have done for me. When I was at one of the lowest points in my life, you had faith in me and gave me a job that I wasn´t even looking for. Little did we all know, that job (and my amazing boss..YOU) started to build me back to the strong independent woman & mother that I am today. Thank you for never giving up on me, for always pushing me to be my best, and for being there when I needed encouragement and love. I 100% know that I would never be here living my best life in Myrtle Beach, with my wonderful husband that I met because of you...I would never be here if it wasn´t for you Mike and I´m eternally thankful. I love you and miss you so much, however I know that you are at peace. Please keep watching over us, and I will make sure to do my part on earth to help keep your memory alive and help get Vicki through this. I love you. Thank you for being the perfect grandpa I always needed

Heather Pennock December 25, 2020