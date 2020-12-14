Michael F. Jennings
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael F. Jennings, 71, of Spotsylvania County, Virginia announces his passing. Mike passed peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home in Fredericksburg, VA.
He was born September 5, 1949 to Wilbert C. Jennings (deceased) and Ruth E. Hall (Brown) in Jenkin Jones, West Virginia. Mike proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. Until recently retiring, Mike worked independently as a Title Abstractor and Home Inspector. Mike truly lived life through simple pleasures; walking his beloved dog Cody and caring for his Bengal cat, Savannah, chatting with all his neighbors, and spending time with family and friends. Mike was a devoted father until the untimely death of his daughter, Carrie L. Jennings-Toombs, born October 1, 1970 and passed June 21, 1995.
Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vicki; his brothers, Wilbert Jennings (Lee), Douglas Jennings (Barbara); his sisters, B. Charlene Kaila (John), Lisa Willis (Don); and brother-in-law, Mike Spring (Beverley); and many nephews and nieces.
Mike was preceded in death by his stepfather, David A. Hall; brother, David A. Hall; and his in-laws, Jim and Marge Spring.
The family asks that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the ASPCA and/or a Veteran's Charity.
A Celebration of Life and military ceremony will be held in the spring; time and date, forthcoming.
May the peace which comes from the memories of love shared bring comfort to all.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2020.