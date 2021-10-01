Menu
Michael Ramsburg
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Michael Ramsburg

Michael Ramsburg, 71, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

Michael was a retiree following a long career in civil service for the US Navy, where he specialized in systems safety engineering. Over his years of service, he performed as head of the Risk Assessment Branch and head of Systems Safety and Engineering Division at NSWC Dahlgren Division, and other roles focused on keeping our servicemen and servicewomen safe. He was a dedicated member of the Washington, D.C. Chapter of the International System Safety Association.

Michael enjoyed attending live music and theater performances, as well as traveling with his family to destinations including Walt Disney World, the Caribbean and Alaska. A long-time member of the Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, Michael cherished honoring his country and serving others through mentorship and volunteer service in organizations such as Boy Scouts of America.

Michael joins his daughter Megan Ramsburg; as well as his parents, William and Mildred; and brothers Bill and Tom in eternal peace. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jeanne Dizer Ramsburg; son Scott Ramsburg along with his wife Laura Jane and their son Devon; extended family including sisters-in-law Helga and Carol Ramsburg; nieces and nephews including the Ramsburg, Lovett and Queen families; and family member John Maresco.

An interment will be held at the convenience of the family, with a public memorial service to follow later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior program or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so saddened to hear this news... Please know that our thoughts are with you.
Jack & Donna Creasy
October 5, 2021
Scott, I am thinking of your family with Light and Love. Your father sounds like he was a true blessing to all.
Myra W Sellers
October 2, 2021
So many years of friendship there are thousands of memories. May God bless and keep the family strong. He will be missed.
Gail C Domaleski
Friend
October 1, 2021
Jean, Deborah and I are saddened to hear about Mike. We are so sorry to hear of you loss. We will miss seeing him and sharing stories of past days at Dahlgren and current political environment. Our hearts are heavy. John and Deborah
John and Deborah Bean
October 1, 2021
