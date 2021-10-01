Michael Ramsburg
Michael Ramsburg, 71, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.
Michael was a retiree following a long career in civil service for the US Navy, where he specialized in systems safety engineering. Over his years of service, he performed as head of the Risk Assessment Branch and head of Systems Safety and Engineering Division at NSWC Dahlgren Division, and other roles focused on keeping our servicemen and servicewomen safe. He was a dedicated member of the Washington, D.C. Chapter of the International System Safety Association.
Michael enjoyed attending live music and theater performances, as well as traveling with his family to destinations including Walt Disney World, the Caribbean and Alaska. A long-time member of the Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, Michael cherished honoring his country and serving others through mentorship and volunteer service in organizations such as Boy Scouts of America.
Michael joins his daughter Megan Ramsburg; as well as his parents, William and Mildred; and brothers Bill and Tom in eternal peace. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jeanne Dizer Ramsburg; son Scott Ramsburg along with his wife Laura Jane and their son Devon; extended family including sisters-in-law Helga and Carol Ramsburg; nieces and nephews including the Ramsburg, Lovett and Queen families; and family member John Maresco.
An interment will be held at the convenience of the family, with a public memorial service to follow later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior
program or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 1, 2021.