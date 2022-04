Michael TennysonIn Loving Memory (Feb 28, 1939-Mar 4, 2022):Michael was preceded in death by his father, Howard, his mother, Grace, and his sisters, Patricia and Grace. He is survived by his two children, two children in-law, three Grandchildren, and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9 at St Mary's Episcopal Church in Colonial Beach at 12 pm. An online guestbook can be found at myobits.com