Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michele Lea Williamson
FUNERAL HOME
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA
Michele Lea Williamson

On December 12, 2020, Michele Lea Williamson, 50, formerly of Newport News, Va. quietly passed away at her home in Spotsylvania, Va.

Michele accomplished many things during her short life. She earned her licensing in Insurance, Securities, and Financial Advising. She was a proud member of The Peninsula Women's Network and a leader for women in the workplace at Siemens Automotive Corp. She also worked in support of the homeless and dog rescue organizations.

Michele loved life and lived it fully. When doing something, Michele believed in doing it right. She had a passion for cutting stained glass, flying biplanes, music, her fur babies, and the beach. She cherished her friends and family, being a protector and a source of joy and laughter. Mostly, Michele's greatest love was for her wife.

Michele was preceded in death by her father, William I. Williamson, and her grandparents, Reba and Edith Hedgpeth. Michele is survived by her wife, Kathleen Williamson, daughter, Meghan Moreno, son-in-law, Ricardo Moreno, daughter, Brittany Jackson, grandchildren, Ricardo, Kayden, Gabriel, Braxton, and Mary Jayne. She is also survived by her mother, Brenda Williamson, her beloved and inseparable identical twin, Kimberly Williamson, brother-in-law, Gregory Atkins, sister, Cathy Williamson, aunts, Peggy Hedgpeth, and Tammy Zwiefelhofer, uncle, Douglas Zwiefelhofer, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Michele also left behind her four-legged children, Zuzu, Bacon, and Jack.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to Michele from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A private funeral service will be held December 23 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with interment following in Peninsula Memorial Park. The funeral service will be live-streamed at the funeral home's website www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michele's name can be made to any dog rescue organization.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Peninsula Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I met Michele in 2012 & we had so very many heart-to-heart talks. She was one of the most loyal and kindest hearted people I've ever met. If she reached out to me, I always did whatever I could. I knew she would be that friend that would run to you if called. I am devastated at her passing. May God comfort Kathleen, Kim & her family. RIP sweet angel. I am so glad we got to know and respect each other. This world will be dimmer without you.
Pamela Franz
Coworker
December 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Love and prayers send to the family in your very difficult time. Margit & Helmut


Margit Kaiser
Friend
December 21, 2020
Rest peacefully in the arms of our Savior. Will miss you
Mary Jo Evans
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results