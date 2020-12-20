Michele Lea Williamson
On December 12, 2020, Michele Lea Williamson, 50, formerly of Newport News, Va. quietly passed away at her home in Spotsylvania, Va.
Michele accomplished many things during her short life. She earned her licensing in Insurance, Securities, and Financial Advising. She was a proud member of The Peninsula Women's Network and a leader for women in the workplace at Siemens Automotive Corp. She also worked in support of the homeless and dog rescue organizations.
Michele loved life and lived it fully. When doing something, Michele believed in doing it right. She had a passion for cutting stained glass, flying biplanes, music, her fur babies, and the beach. She cherished her friends and family, being a protector and a source of joy and laughter. Mostly, Michele's greatest love was for her wife.
Michele was preceded in death by her father, William I. Williamson, and her grandparents, Reba and Edith Hedgpeth. Michele is survived by her wife, Kathleen Williamson, daughter, Meghan Moreno, son-in-law, Ricardo Moreno, daughter, Brittany Jackson, grandchildren, Ricardo, Kayden, Gabriel, Braxton, and Mary Jayne. She is also survived by her mother, Brenda Williamson, her beloved and inseparable identical twin, Kimberly Williamson, brother-in-law, Gregory Atkins, sister, Cathy Williamson, aunts, Peggy Hedgpeth, and Tammy Zwiefelhofer, uncle, Douglas Zwiefelhofer, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Michele also left behind her four-legged children, Zuzu, Bacon, and Jack.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to Michele from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A private funeral service will be held December 23 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with interment following in Peninsula Memorial Park. The funeral service will be live-streamed at the funeral home's website www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video
. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michele's name can be made to any dog rescue organization.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.