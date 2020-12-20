I met Michele in 2012 & we had so very many heart-to-heart talks. She was one of the most loyal and kindest hearted people I've ever met. If she reached out to me, I always did whatever I could. I knew she would be that friend that would run to you if called. I am devastated at her passing. May God comfort Kathleen, Kim & her family. RIP sweet angel. I am so glad we got to know and respect each other. This world will be dimmer without you.

Pamela Franz Coworker December 22, 2020