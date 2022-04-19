Mildred Howard Jackson, 95, of Leesburg, VA and formerly of Morristown, NJ, departed this life on Friday, April 1, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Jackson.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Denise E. Jackson of Ashburn, VA; son-in-law, John White; four brothers-in law, Ross Jackson, Willie Jackson, Dillard Jackson, and Raymond Slaughter; six sisters-in-law, June Slaughter , Dianne Jackson, Marie Jackson, Delores Hawkins, and Joan (Angela) Touissaint; and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, VA, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. The Reverend Ritta Armstead will officiate the service. The interment will follow at the Guss Family Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 19, 2022.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Thinking of you as your celebrate Mildred's beautiful life. She will live on in your heart. Love, Tammy Jividen
TAMMY JIVIDEN
Friend
April 18, 2022
"Hi Mom", I always greeted you that way, I loved you very much and our times together over the years with Denise, all our Christmas's and Birthdays and all the celebrations. Rest in Peace Mom, I will always cherish you in my heart, Love Mary. Denise, My deepest Sympathies to you and John and the Family.
Mary Chatalian
Friend
April 13, 2022
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.