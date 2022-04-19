Mildred Howard Jackson



Mildred Howard Jackson, 95, of Leesburg, VA and formerly of Morristown, NJ, departed this life on Friday, April 1, 2022.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Jackson.



Mildred is survived by her daughter, Denise E. Jackson of Ashburn, VA; son-in-law, John White; four brothers-in law, Ross Jackson, Willie Jackson, Dillard Jackson, and Raymond Slaughter; six sisters-in-law, June Slaughter , Dianne Jackson, Marie Jackson, Delores Hawkins, and Joan (Angela) Touissaint; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, VA, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. The Reverend Ritta Armstead will officiate the service. The interment will follow at the Guss Family Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 19, 2022.