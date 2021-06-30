Millard McGuire



Millard (Mike) McGuire, former resident of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away in his sleep on Monday, June 21st. Mike was born on January 9th, 1947, in Chicago to John and Betty McGuire. He enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War, and was stationed on the USS Ranger. Mike dealt with schizophrenia for most of his life yet he was still able to help others while serving as a mental health counselor.



Mike is survived by three sisters, Carol Wold, Terry Love, Mary Mastin, and brother, Donald McGuire.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 30th at 11:00 am at Quantico National Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 30, 2021.