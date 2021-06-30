Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Millard Lee Mike McGuire
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Millard McGuire

Millard (Mike) McGuire, former resident of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away in his sleep on Monday, June 21st. Mike was born on January 9th, 1947, in Chicago to John and Betty McGuire. He enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War, and was stationed on the USS Ranger. Mike dealt with schizophrenia for most of his life yet he was still able to help others while serving as a mental health counselor.

Mike is survived by three sisters, Carol Wold, Terry Love, Mary Mastin, and brother, Donald McGuire.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 30th at 11:00 am at Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.