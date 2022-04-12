Menu
Mitchell S. Ford
Mitchell S. Ford

Dr. Apostle Mitchell S. Ford, 63, of Stafford, VA, passed away on March 29, 2022, at Mary Washington Hospital.

Mr. Ford is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Shenika; granddaughter, Teaja; 8 godchildren, Shawn, Kim, Andre, Makyla, Shakiah, Jaylah, Janiah, and Mekhi;1 god grandson, Jasiah.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 PM to 8 PM and one hour before the funeral service. The funeral service will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 13111 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge, VA, on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 12, 2022.
