Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Monica Payne
Monica Payne

Monica Bryant Payne, 73, of Falling Waters, WV passed away on May 29, 2021. Born and raised in Fredericksburg, VA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Parker Bryant, and her brothers Ron and Gary. She is survived by her husband, daughters and sons in law, and extended family. Monica was a cherished friend and the heart of her family and her loss is felt by all. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Monica Bryant Payne was a loved family member and all about love and kindness. She will be so missed.
Carole
Family
July 5, 2021
I grew up near MONICA/ SHE WAS A VERY LOVING kind hearted person I am so sorry to hear of your loss/ MAY GOD COMFORT YOU AND YOUR
Anne
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results