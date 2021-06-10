Monica Payne
Monica Bryant Payne, 73, of Falling Waters, WV passed away on May 29, 2021. Born and raised in Fredericksburg, VA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Parker Bryant, and her brothers Ron and Gary. She is survived by her husband, daughters and sons in law, and extended family. Monica was a cherished friend and the heart of her family and her loss is felt by all. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 10, 2021.