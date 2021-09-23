Monte Earl Morgan, Jr.
Monte Earl Morgan, Jr. 38, of Spotsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 13, 2021.
Monte was a Heavy Equipment Operator who would brag about how great he was on a GRADALL, but his Pops would beg to differ with him on that, after all his Dad taught him the trade. Monte was up for any adventure and lived his life wide-open. He loved fishing, football, the Cowboys, and Nascar. He had a Heart-of-Gold. To his friends, he was called Montel, because he could not keep a secret, but he told his Mom all. His family had a tradition of making Taquitos for special occasions, and yes Carla we think he had you beat.
Monte was preceded in death by his brother, Jessie Daniel, that truly broke his heart. He leaves behind Monte Sr. "Pops"; Dottie Apperson "Mama Dukes", and David; his sister, Carla Clarke "Ride or Die Partner" and Doug. He had a bond that could not be broken with his Nephew, Charlie Hodge and his Niece, Brooke Kelley, also a younger half-brother, Dustin of Florida.
Due to this devastating time the family has decide to keep visitation and services private. Monte and Jessie will be joined together at their final resting place in Sunset Memorial Gardens at a date to be determined.
In lieu of food, flowers, etc., donations can be made to McShin Recovery Resource Foundation at: mcshin.org
This is not Goodbye, and we will see you both in Heaven.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 23, 2021.