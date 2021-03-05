Montgomery "Monty" Alexander Cox
Montgomery "Monty" Alexander Cox of Fredericksburg, VA died February 26, 2021. He was a sophomore at Courtland High School and the Commonwealth Governor's School and a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Monty Cox entered the world inquisitively, a quiet pursuer of meaning in the physical world with a deep appreciation of the nature of puzzles, solutions, strategy, history, and possibility. His mind was sharp, the links he made there, keen. Those who knew him marvel at the speed with which he comprehended and shifted information into observation—his voracious mind for facts and knowledge elevated what might be trivia for most of us into a rich understanding about the world most of us missed: the nuances of how a bird wing works, discerning not just the strongest branch of a tree, but the configuration of branches that would best hold him high above us and comfortably. Monty was often several moves ahead of any of us, be it the chess board, a museum, a documentary, a political situation, the wrestling mat, the perfect egg over-easy. Monty moved through the world with a brand of confidence entirely his own, which would have been enough to convince anybody of anything he was saying. We were won over, though, in quick succession, by his soft eyes, easy smile, by his body winding its way through the space we shared, by the way he said our names. He leaves us with lessons on insistence and love.
Monty is survived by his loving parents, mother Diane Michele O'Hara and stepfather Daniel James O'Hara, his father Christopher Matthew Cox and stepmother Julie Anne Cox, and his sisters Mackenzie and Ella; his grandparents Ronald S. and Veronica M. Cox. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Frances M. Mack and Chester F. Mack, and his cousin Christian A. Soto. Monty was the beloved nephew of Heather Steelman (Luke), Renee Soto (Thomas), Robert Soto (Vicky), Rhonda Turnbow (Kirk), Rose Lawhorne (Rik), and Richard Soto, in addition to many first and second cousins. He was a good friend to many.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Spotsylvania, VA, on Monday March 8 at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Burial will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Monty's name to The Commonwealth Governor's School PTO Scholarship or the Sunshine Lady House, Fredericksburg VA.
