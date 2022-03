Murdock Putnam



Elmer Murdock Putnam, 61, of Caroline County, originally from Warrenton, was called to his heavenly home on March 20, 2022.The family will be receiving guests at Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green from 6-8pm Friday, March 25th. A Celebration of Life will be held on 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26th, at 1943 Hickory Hill Road, St. Stephens Church.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2022.