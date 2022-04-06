Myrtle Jo Boston
Myrtle Jo Boston, 89, of Unionville passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her home. Born October 23, 1932, in Dallas, Texas, she was raised in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Jo is survived by her children, David Boston, Jr. and wife Nona of Oldsmar, Florida, Beverly Perry and husband Mike of Jackson, Ohio, and Dwight Boston and wife Susan of Unionville; granddaughters Gretchen Smith and Noah Boston; great-grandchildren Katelyn, Colton and Caleb; sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, and her Texas girls.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Hooten Fedrick; her loving husband of 59 years, Rev. David Boston; their infant son, John Riley Boston; grandson, Christopher Smith; and brothers T. C. "Jack" Head and Billy Jack Fedrick.
After graduating from Sulphur Springs High School, Jo earned her degree at Texas Christian University, then attended The College of the Bible (now Lexington Theological Seminary) in Kentucky. Her life had been impacted by her experiences in the Christian Youth Fellowship and she felt called to Christian service. She was also influenced by her summer experiences serving migrant families at farm labor camps in Colorado as part of the Division of Home Missions. While in training for missionary service, she met Dave in seminary, and after becoming his bride in August 1954 she served for many years as a minister's wife, living in Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. Once their kids were in school, she also worked as a substitute teacher and held office positions in private business, community service, and at the U.S. Congress.
Her interests included reading (especially mysteries), writing (for children) and photography (never without a camera!). But in retirement years, the "country" in her from her childhood began to resurface and she grew very appreciative of "the farm life." God showered blessings on her daily in the beauty of nature around her, His peacefulness, the entertainment of the animals, and the love of her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at Unionville Christian Church with Dr. Terry Green and Rev. Michael Jackson officiating. Visitation will begin an hour before the service. Burial will follow in Unionville Christian Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Theological Seminary, Lexington, KY.
An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.